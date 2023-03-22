Prince Harry's drug use admission in memoir to cost him US visa?

Honesty may be the best policy, as they say, but sometimes it ends up against you. Even if you are a royal. Prince Harry's honest admission in his recently released memoir Spare that he experimented with drugs, including cocaine and magic mushrooms, may end up jeopardising his US visa. The Independent reported that a conservative American think tank called The Heritage Foundation wants Harry's visa application to be made public to find out whether he admitted to his drug use or not. Mike Howell, director of the foundation’s Oversight Project, said while speaking to the Daily Mail, “This request is in the public interest in light of the potential revocation of Prince Harry’s visa for illicit substance use and further questions regarding the Prince’s drug use and whether he was properly vetted before entering the United States."

In Spare, Prince Harry writes, “Late at night, with everyone asleep, I’d walk the house, checking the doors and windows. Then I’d sit on the balcony or the edge of the garden and roll a joint. The house looked down onto a valley, across a hillside thick with frogs. I’d listen to their late-night song, smell the scented air.”

Harry, who is married to American actress Meghan Markle, moved to California in 2020 after stepping down as members of the British royal family. They initially stayed in a luxury mansion owned by Tyler Perry in Beverly Hills, but later purchased their own home in Montecito, a wealthy enclave near Santa Barbara.

Page Six quoted former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani as saying that the admission of drug use "is usually grounds for inadmissibility. That means Prince Harry’s visa should have been denied or revoked because he admitted to using cocaine, mushrooms, and other drugs.”

Sam Adair, an immigration lawyer also quoted by the publication, differs from Rahmani, saying that it's “unlikely that these admissions will present a problem.”

Spare, ghostwritten by JR Moehringer, has been criticised by many critics for the inclusion of too many personal details and using unearned celebrity for monetary benefits. Many others have praised the memoir for Harry's candour.

