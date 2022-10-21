Paris Hilton dons ethnic Indian attires during Mumbai visit, gives shoutout to local designers

American socialite Paris Hilton recently visited Mumbai for a two-day promotional tour. On Wednesday, she arrived in India and visited several places to launch her new fragrance range, Ruby Rush. Other than the promotional activities, she indulged in some shopping spree before leaving on Thursday. She visited a local designer to check out some Indian ethnic outfits.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a glimpse of lehengas and other traditional Indian outfits that she tried in Mumbai. Hilton also gave a shoutout to the Indian designer label and flaunted her jewellery and outfits that she received as gifts during her fourth India visit.

The fashionista also shared a video of herself on the social media site. In the caption, she wrote, "Love wearing and supporting local designers, when I travel. In love with these gorgeous looks from Indian designer Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika… Which one should I wear to my Paris Hilton Fragrances launch?"

Check out the video below:

In the caption, a user wrote, "You look absolutely STUNNING!! Love and miss you." Another commented, "Ohh WOW those clothes are amazing on you Paris and you looking absolutely stunning! Love everything on you and love you endlessly!"

The DJ also created a new highlight section on her account to showcase her outings in India. She posted a few clips from Mumbai airport as she arrived in the country. She also stopped to take selfies with fans, before striking a few poses for the paps gathered outside the airport.

Also read: Watch: Japanese YouTuber Mayo dances to RRR hit song 'Naatu Naatu' as film releases in Japan

The reality TV star's first visit to India was in 2011. She later also visited Goa in 2012.