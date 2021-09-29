Paris Fashion Week: Yves Saint Laurent makes a splash with Eiffel Tower runway

It was nothing less than gorgeous as models walked for French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent under the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week 2022 is back with its in-person fashion show. Models were seen doing the catwalk after dusk with the Eiffel Tower glittering in all its glory.

For the first show, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello drew up a lineup of skin tight bodysuits and sharply tailored evening wear. There was bare-backed models, gold bracelets and spike heeled shoes as waterfall in the backdrop for the finale made everyone joyous. Gigi Hadid to Dua Lipa: Fashion highs in Milan this weekend

The fashion week has seen the return of glamour with launch parties and celebrity-packed runway shows. Paris is the last in order with us having witnessed fashion weeks in New York, London and Milan.

This year was big as in-person shows returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to entertainment.

Reuters reported that the show in Paris caused traffic jams and a crowd of screaming fans gathered for a glimpse of one of the guests, K-pop star Rosé.

(With inputs from agencies)