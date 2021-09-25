Gigi Hadid to Dua Lipa: Fashion highs in Milan this weekend

A-listers kicked off fashion show in full swing in Milan this weekend. From gorgeous Gigi Hadid to Dua Lipa's runway debut, take a look at fabulous outfits by big brands and those impeccable fashion moments.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid presented a creation for Versace's Women's Spring-Summer 2022 collection during the Fashion Week in Milan. Hadid looked stunning in a black latex dress with a touch of silky turquoise and pink cloth. 

Dua Lipa

Pop superstar Dua Lipa made her runway debut during Milan Fashion Week.The Grammy-winning singer walked the ramp in a Versace pink-coloured two piece. 

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk looked incredible on the Versace catwalk in a high slit black skirt and cropped black top. Don't miss that confident model face!

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell took over the runway in a bright pink suit for the Versace fashion show during 2021 Milan Fashion Week. The supermodel was a sight to behold.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski wore a cool blue-and-pink geometric top showing off her midriff with a coordinating headpiece, all paired with a black skirt. 

Gigi Hadid, again

Gigi Hadid walked the ramp again with the same supermodel vibe in an Alberta Ferretti black number, looking stunning as ever. The seductive dress featured a detailed cut-out plunging neckline and a sheer bottom.

