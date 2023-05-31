Palliative care: A vital component for the well-being of cancer patients

Mental health is a crucial aspect of our overall well-being, and yet it has often been overlooked or stigmatised in the past. However, in recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the significance of mental health and the impact it has on individuals, families, communities, and society as a whole.

These concerns are also significant for cancer patients and those undergoing palliative therapies. A cancer diagnosis often triggers a range of emotions such as fear, sadness, anger, anxiety, and depression.

It's crucial to acknowledge and address these emotions. These patients may benefit from counseling or therapy to help them cope with their feelings and develop effective strategies for managing stress.

WION spoke with Consultant Rehabilitation Psychologist Ms. Archana Sharma on conditions that can significantly impact the quality of life of a cancer patient.

Providing insights on techniques for individuals diagnosed with cancer to effectively navigate the emotional impact of their condition, Ms. Sharma said, "people when diagnosed with cancer have mixed feelings and emotions for various reasons that include threat to life, losing any of the body organs and sudden financial burden."

She emphasized that when an individual receives a cancer or life-threatening disease diagnosis, it affects not only the person but the entire family, creating a sense of collective suffering.

"So definitely psychological therapies and counseling processes help the suffering family and the patient in understanding the disease and accepting it. Without acceptance it's difficult to cope," she added.

According to Ms. Sharma, various coping techniques such as cognitive behavior therapy, art therapy, Jacobson progressive muscle relaxation technique, and direct interactions with nature have proven beneficial in assisting cancer patients and their families in managing the challenges associated with the disease.

When asked about the available support services for cancer patients dealing with mental health challenges, Ms. Sharma explained that every hospital providing cancer treatment has a social welfare department that offers comprehensive support in various domains, including financial issues, mental health concerns, and other challenges.

"When we talk of mental health issues of cancer patients, we need to focus holistically as sometimes even lack of financial support can be the sole reason for mental illness."

Additionally, she said, in many cities where cancer treatment is available, there are non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that assist cancer patients and their families by providing treatment support, counseling services, and facilitating the formation of support groups.

"Well-aligned support system definitely help cancer patients to combat mental health issues at various levels."

When asked about how cancer patients can effectively navigate challenging conversations about end-of-life concerns while preserving their mental well-being, Ms. Sharma emphasised the importance of accepting the reality of mortality.

Responding on how cancer patients can navigate difficult conversations about end-of-life concerns and maintaining their mental well-being, Ms. Sharma said, "This is evident that we all will die one day. Cognitive Behaviour Therapy helps them to accept death in a positive manner."

Ms. Sharma's approach involves helping her patients focus on making the most of the time they have left, rather than dwelling on the inability to extend their lifespan.