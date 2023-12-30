Overeating during Christmas? Don't go for quick-fix weight loss jabs, warn experts

We are in festive season during which fun, family, laughter means that whatever strict diet regime we may be following has all chances of going out of the window. It often feels that there's always time for a diet later.

But experts are now warning against some quick-fixes people resort to while trying to lose weight. Among these, the so called 'weight loss jabs'.

It has been seen in recent years that diabetes drugs are being used as tools to tackle obesity. The popularity is rising and such ways to lose weight are also getting celebrity endorsements.

Watch | UK: King Charles' first Christmas speech since coronation × But now, experts are warning against use of diabetes drugs for weight loss.

“I think if people are taking these drugs to combat Christmas gluttony then they are going to be disappointed,” said Dr Simon Cork, a senior lecturer in physiology at Anglia Ruskin University as quoted by The Guardian.

“These drugs are not a quick fix for losing weight but need people to adhere to strict diet and exercise regimes, so taking this drug will not prevent weight gain in those who are overindulging over the Christmas period.”

Dr Harshal Deshmukh, a consultant in endocrinology and diabetes and a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Hull also expressed concern.

“Using appetite suppressants to counter the effects of festive season indulgence in a binge-then-diet approach is ill-advised,” he told The Guardian.

“Doctors prescribe these medications based on specific indications, following a thorough evaluation that considers contraindications. Additionally, they necessitate a gradual titration over time for optimal effectiveness, making their haphazard use during the festive season not recommended. Moreover, acquiring these medications through online pharmacies without a comprehensive evaluation is strongly discouraged.”

Also Read | Intermittent fasting leads to healthy changes in brain and gut, says research

“The rate[s] of discontinuation with these types of drugs are high even when patients are supported and properly prepared for these outcomes. Moreover, not all people will respond to them,” said Prof Jason Halford, of the University of Leeds, and president of the European Association for the Study of Obesity, as quoted by The Guardian

“This makes them anything other than ‘an easy option’.”