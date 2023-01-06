'Not chess pieces, they were humans': Taliban slam Prince Harry over Afghan killings claim

Prince Harry's comments over his military duty in Afghanistan didn't sit well with the Taliban as they have slammed the British royal for disclosing he killed 25 people. In his memoir, Harry made several bombshell claims regarding his relationship with his brother and father- Prince William and King Charles III.

British media has reported that in his memoir, which is to be released next week, Harry revealed the exact number of people he killed during two tours of duty.

In his book "Spare", the Duke of Sussex allegedly wrote: "My number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me." He also said that it was like removing "chess pieces" from a board.

While responding to his comments, Anas Haqqani, who is a senior Taliban leader, said, "Mr Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans."

Further criticising Harry, Haqqani in his tweet accused Harry of committing "war crimes" and stated that those Harry killed were Afghans who had families.

He said: "The truth is what you've said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders. Still, you were defeated in that 'game'."

In his book, Harry also justified his actions of Afghan killings by mentioning the 9/11 attacks in the United States. He noted that he met with the families of the 9/11 victims.

The British royal served 10 years in the British military. He rose to the rank of captain. He carried out two tours of duty against the Taliban. First, he was a forward air controller calling in air strikes in 2007 and 2008, and second, he was flying an attack helicopter in 2012 and 2013.

Harry's comments are 'harmful'

British Army veterans said that Harry’s comments on killing Taliban are 'harmful'. Colonel Richard Kemp, a former infantry battalion commander in the British Army who served in Afghanistan, says that Prince Harry's remarks put himself and the United Kingdom in danger.

While comrades may discuss such figures privately, Col. Kemp said that raising this publicly is considered distasteful among army officers.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE