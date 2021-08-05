No love lost! Priyanka Chopra wishes Meghan Markle on birthday with support for her campaign

Not all love’s lost between Priyanka Chopra and The Duchess of Sussex as the former wished Meghan Markle on her birthday. On Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday, Priyanka Chopra wrote that she is pledging to support her initiative, to help women who've lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“Happy to join”, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Happy birthday, Meghan. For her 40th birthday this year, in true Meg fashion, she’s chosen to put the welfare of others first.⁣ As we all know, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women around the world.⁣"

Explaining the campaign, Priyanka continued, "In America alone, OVER 2 MILLION WOMEN have departed the workforce since January 2020. The three groups experiencing the largest burdens are mothers, women in senior management positions, and women of colour. These women, who are pillars of our communities, are shouldering the brunt of the crisis, including homeschooling and caring for family members of all ages.⁣ It’s time to help women get back into the workforce.⁣"

"The Duchess of Sussex has asked 40 of her friends to take 40 minutes to support women getting back into the workforce… Of course I was more than happy to join. ⁣Now that’s a great way to celebrate a milestone Birthday. Bravo, my friend. You can all join in too. If you are able, donate time to mentoring, community service or any act or service that you can and maybe we can all collectively contribute to a global wave of compassion.⁣"

A lot was said about Priyanka and Meghan’s equation after there was no news of them being seen together post the birth of Meghan’s kids with Prince Harry. However, it seems that everything is fine between the two.

Priyanka had been a part of Meghan Markle’s wedding with Prince Harry in London.