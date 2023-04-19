Most British do not want to pay for King Charles III coronation: Poll

The British have spoken! They don't want to fund the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. Over half of the respondents, 51 per cent to be precise, in a YouGov poll said they do not believe the government should pay for the event. 32 per cent said the government indeed should pay, while around 18 per cent said they do not know. This comes out amid a struggling British economy with an inflation rate touching 10 per cent. There have been strikes by workers across the country and various sectors over low pay and poor conditions. We do not yet know how much the event will cost, though it will likely be a pretty penny.

There will be two ceremonies, one at Westminster Abbey and the other a concert at Windsor Castle the following day. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are confirmed to be performing in the concert.

The event will also see the attendance of Prince Harry, Charles' son, though his wife and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will stay at their home in California. Harry and Meghan had stepped down as the senior members of the royal family in 2020, causing furore in UK media and among the people.

Although Charles became Britain's King immediately after his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death, on May 6, he will be officially crowned king. His wife, Camilla, will also be crowned Queen Consort. Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96. There had been concerns about her health for a few days. Born on April 21, 1926 in Mayfair, London, she breathed her last as the longest-serving British monarch with 70 years of reign, beating Queen Victoria's reign of 63 years.

