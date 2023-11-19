Miss Universe 2023: Shweta Sharda’s journey ends, top 10 finalists revealed

The anticipation surrounding the 72nd edition of Miss Universe has reached its zenith as the competition unveils its top 10 finalists. Hosted for the first time at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador, this year's pageant has witnessed some remarkable moments and surprising turns, including the unfortunate departure of India's Shweta Sharda, a promising model and dancer, from the competition.

Hailing from Chandigarh, the 22-year-old Sharda was a prominent contender throughout the preliminary rounds, captivating audiences with her grace and talent. However, despite making strides and securing a spot in the semi-finals, Sharda's journey culminated after the swimsuit round, as she did not advance to the evening gown segment.

Top 10 Finalists Revealed

The finalists who have made it to the esteemed top 10 of Miss Universe 2023 are:

Miss Puerto Rico

Thailand

Peru

Colombia

Nicaragua

Philippines

El Salvador

Venezuela

Australia

Spain

The presence of these remarkable contestants promises an enthralling finale as they vie for the coveted title.

Notable Moments and Setbacks

Erica Robin’s ranking in the Top 20 marked a historic achievement for Pakistan, yet she did not secure a place among the top 10 finalists. This year’s pageant, notable for its unique milestones, is hosted entirely by women, featuring Former Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo alongside TV personalities Jeannie Mai and Maria Menounos.

Amidst the competition, an unexpected turn of events saw Miss Universe China, Qi Jia, unable to compete due to visa issues. Despite diligent efforts to obtain her visa in time, the delay in issuance resulted in a significant setback, forcing Qi Jia to miss out on the international event.