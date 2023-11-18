China's Jia Qi withdraws from Miss Universe 2023, find out why

The 72nd edition of Miss Universe is scheduled to take place at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador on Nov 18. And the beauties from across the world from different countries have jetted off to the picturesque place for the big day. However, this year, the contestant from China has withdrawn from the beauty pageant.



Qi Jia, who was representing China in the prestigious event, will not be able to take part in the final competition due to visa issues.



In the statement, Miss Universe China informed that due to a visa delay, Qi Jia was not able to arrive on time and missed more than a week of activities, making it impossible to compete at this year's international event.



On Instagram, Miss Universe China shared an official statement. “The Miss Universe competition areas will take place from November 15 to 18. The organizing committee and the champion, Ms. Jia Qi, applied for visa procedures as soon as her coronation was announced and actively prepared for the world finals, however, due to the delay in issuance, she flew to El Salvador as soon as the visa was granted and he lost more than a week of activities, which made it impossible for him to compete in this year’s international event.”



Qi Jia will now represent China in the Miss Universe 2024 competition.



Just a few days before the big event, media company JKN Global Group, owner of the prestigious Miss Universe beauty pageant, has officially filed for bankruptcy, citing a pressing "liquidity problem."



However, no changes have been made to the upcoming pageant.



On November 18, the Miss Universe pageant will take place in El Salvador for the first time. The event will feature 89 women from around the globe who will compete for the Miss Universe crown.

Who is representing India at the Miss Universe this year?



Shweta Sharda, who won the Miss Diva Universe 2023 crown, will be representing India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant.



During her exclusive chat with WION, when asked about representing India at the prestigious platform and bringing the crown, Shweta said, ''I think representing our nation and country on an international stage is the dream of a million people out there, and if I have gotten the chance to do that, I'm not going to leave any stone unturned in my preparations. I'm going to give my best. I'm going to give all out, I'm going to put in all my hard work this time because now it's just not about me, it's about the country. It's not just about wearing a crown and being a beauty queen, it's about justifying the position that you are in your life.''

