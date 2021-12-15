Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's winning gown was designed by this trans designer

Beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu brought back glory to India after 21 years as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday in Israel. For the grand finale, Sandhu wore a silver sequined form-fitting gown which has been designed by Saisha Shinde, a very well know trans designer in India.



Many would recall, Saisha came out as a transwoman earlier this year.



The designer who was formerly known as Swapnil Shinde came out as a transwoman in January this year.



Saisha shared her happiness at Sandhu's historic win and toom to Instagram to celebrate. "We did it," Saisha wrote in a post after news of the big win made headlines on Monday morning in India.

Saisha shared a photo of the newly crowned Sandhu on Instagram wearing one of her creations which had beaded embellishments and a plunging neckline.

In her coming outpost in January, Saisha stated that how it took her a few years to realise her true identity.



"It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed. I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I'm not a gay man. I am a Transwoman," the celebrated fashion designer wrote in a note shared on social media at the time.

Saisha has since then shared several posts on the process of her transformation from a man to a transwoman to spread more awareness.

Saisha also shared the details of the stunning gown and the work that went into making it.



"The gown is embellished with embroidery, stones, and sequins. Harnaaz believes in sustainability, so we used embroidery material which was lying around at the studio," she explained.



Saisha also gave homage to Sandhu's Punjabi roots and included Phulkari designs in the gown.



Saisha Shinde has designed outfits for celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and others.