Matthew Perry's memoir becomes no 1 on Amazon's bestseller list

Matthew Perry’s memoir is number 1 among most sold books on Amazon bestsellers. The Friends actor left the world suddenly on October 28 after he accidentally drowned while in a bath. The actor who was best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing is being mourned by all, fans and peers alike. His memoir becoming a bestseller overnight is proof that people can’t believe that he left the world so soon.

Matthew’s memoir is called Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. The memoir hit number 1 on Amazon’s bestseller following his death. Written by the actor himself, the book was originally published on November 1, 2022. The book talks in detail about his struggles with addiction. He also speaks about his acting career and his time on the hit show, Friends. Matthew Perry tribute to play before every season of Friends on Max

In the memoir and otherwise, Matthew has been open about his substance abuse. In the book, he talks in detail about the lifelong struggle, rehab, and various things he committed to get over it. In one place, he mentioned that there was a time when he was consuming 55 Vicodin pills a day, he was in a coma and had to have dozens of surgeries to repair his exploded colon following opioid misuse. In the memoir, he mentioned that after Friends got over, his co-star Jennifer Aniston stayed in touch and offered to help him if he ever needed her.

While talking about the memoir, Matthew Perry said at the time of its release that his sponsor suggested he do something creative to channel the “uncomfortable and agitated” feelings he was having at the time. He sat in front of his laptop and, 10 days later, had written a play. He later penned a screenplay that he was hoping to bring to the big screen and direct.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.