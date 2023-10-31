Matthew Perry tribute to play before every season of Friends on Max

They don’t make them like him! We are referring to late actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing of Friends. The Friends actor bid goodbye in the most sudden manner when the world woke up to the news of his death. He died of drowning in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. The 54-year-old actor is fondly remembered by cast members and fans all over the world.

As the world mourns his death, streamer Max which houses all Friends seasons has announced that a tribute honouring the actor will play before every season. “In memory of Matthew Perry 1969-2023,” reads the card, which flashes on screen for approximately five seconds before the iconic Friends opening sequence. You can stream all 10 seasons of Friends on Max. ‘Friends’ cast say ‘utterly devastated’ in first public reaction since Matthew Perry’s death

Soon after Matthew Perry’s death news came out, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright shared their tribute and said, “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”