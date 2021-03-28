Mariah Carey gets birthday love from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey celebrated another trip around the sun on Saturday, as she turned 51.

To mark the special occasion, the singer's boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, uploaded two adorable selfies of the loving pair.

In that pic, Mariah and Bryan stood in front of a lavish Valentine's Day-themed balloon display. The other image saw Tanaka, 37, wearing a T-shirt displaying the cover of Mariah‘s recent best-selling memoir.





'Today is my favorite day,' the dancer and choreographer wrote in the caption. 'Happy Anniversary my love!'

To conclude the sweet message, Bryan added a heart emoji, along with his beloved's favorite emoticon: a butterfly.

Carey and Tanaka have been linked for almost five years, since October 2016. The superstar was previously in a relationship with Nick Cannon, with whom she shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, nine.

The pair were married from 2008 until 2016.

Other celebrities who wished the Carey a happy 'anniversary' over the weekend included Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, as well as Jennifer Hudson. Millie, who met Mariah after her children requested facetime with the actress who plays Eleven, included a casual selfie of the pair along with a heartfelt caption.





'happy (anniversary) to this queen,' the actress, 17, wrote. 'thanks for always being there for me. i love you so much! ♡ '