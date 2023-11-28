Margot Robbie arrives at Gotham Awards in all-black Barbie-inspired ensemble - see pics

Hollywood actress Margot Robbie graced the Gotham Awards alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, in a stunning all-black ensemble that showcased her signature style, sans the usual Barbie-inspired pink.

The 33-year-old Barbie actress, known for her fashion-forward choices, appeared at the awards ceremony wearing an elegant all-black look, including a sheer cape that added a touch of sophistication. Robbie's stylist, Andrew Mukamal, shared a photo on Instagram, dubbing the ensemble the "Black Magic Ensemble."

Reacting to the look, a fan wrote, "I love this homage." Another commented, "Barbie looks forever please! Still wishing for Peaches N’ Cream, maybe even generation of dreams Barbie." A third Instagram user said, "Obsessed with this one! Margot looks so good in a ponytail "

The Oscar nominee has been donning looks that pay tribute to Barbie dolls throughout the Barbie press tour that began over the summer. Mukamal has been instrumental in curating these eye-catching outfits that pay homage to Barbie's diverse fashion history.

Meanwhile, the Gotham Awards is showering love on the film Barbie, with Ryan Gosling being nominated for outstanding supporting performance for his role as Ken, and Greta Gerwig receiving the global icon and creator tribute for her directorial work on the film.

As co-producers of the Barbie movie through their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, Ackerley and Robbie have played pivotal roles both on and off the screen. The couple has consistently showcased their style, with Robbie frequently channelling Barbie vibes on the red carpet.

At the world premiere in July, Robbie and Ackerley turned heads in matching black-tie attire, channelling a classic 1960s Barbie and Ken aesthetic. For the Seoul premiere, Robbie embraced the '80s Day to Night Barbie look with a vibrant hot pink ensemble, proving her commitment to celebrating Barbie's fashion legacy.

Robbie explained the approach to Barbie dressing, stating, "We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited."