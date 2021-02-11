Manasa Varanasi, a financial analyst from Telangana, crowned Miss India World 2020

Telangana's Manasa Varanasi was crowned as Miss India 2020 on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Manasa will now represent India in the Miss World pageant later this year.



Haryana's Manika Sheokand was declared Femina Miss Grand India 2020, Uttar Pradesh's Manya Singh was crowned Femina Miss India 2020 - runner-up.

Born in Hyderabad, 23-year-old Manasa works as a financial information exchange analyst. She has completed her engineering degree from Vasavi College of Engineering.

Manasa calls her mother, grandmother, and younger sister the three most influential people in her life. She is also inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant.

The event on Wednesday had a jury panel comprising of Neha Dhupia, Chitrangada Singh, Pulkit Samrat and renowned designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.



The opening round of the pageant was led by Miss World Asia 2019 Suman Rao. The grand finale will be telecast on February 28 on Colors TV channel.