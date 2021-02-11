Miss India 2020: Rickshaw driver's daughter Manya Singh wins runners up crown; here's her story

Dreams do come true if you work hard towards it. Meet Manya Singh, who was crowned the second runner up at Miss India 2020 beauty pageant on Wednesday in Mumbai.

What makes Manya special is the fact, that unlike her peers and fellow contestant, her childhood has been of struggle where she has gone nights without food or proper sleep.



Manya's father is a Rickshaw driver and the family of four has faced years of hardship before Manya started modelling. Sharing photos of her family on Instagram, Manya wrote, "I have spent many nights without food and sleep. I walked for many afternoon on foot. My blood, sweat and tears became food for my soul and I dared to dream. Being the daughter of a rickshaw driver, I never had the opportunity to go to school because I had to start working in my teens."



"All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn't in my favour. Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree. My mother has suffered a lot to provide for me. At 14, I ran away from home. I somehow managed to complete my studies in the day, became a dishwasher in the evening and worked at a call centre at night. I've walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare. I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams," the post further read.

Manya, who won the regional round and was crowned Miss India Uttar Pradesh last year, started working at a Pizza Hut store at the age of 16. Her task was to wash dishes at the restaurant. She appeared for her 10th boards while working at the pizza chain and even scored an 80% aggregate.

Manya intends to help her family with the prize money she has won and continue to model. Winning the Miss India runners up title will surely open up avenues for this bright young woman who has worked hard to realise her dreams.

Manasa Varanasi from Telangana was crowned Miss India World 2020 on Wednesday night at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. Haryana's Manika Sheokand was declared as the first runners up while Manya won the second runners up title.