Manage PCOS with these doctor-approved dietary and lifestyle changes: Exclusive

Did you know that Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is a hormonal condition that affects 1 in every 5 Indian women of childbearing age, according to a nationwide survey conducted by OZiva? And, doctors say that 80 per cent of those women are obese. If not monitored in time, the condition can severely impact one's health.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Asha Dalal, director of obstetrics & gynaecology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, shared that unhealthy lifestyle choices, high insulin levels, genetics, disturbed menstrual health, and an excess of androgen (male hormones) in the body are the culprits when it comes to PCOS. The doctor also shared simple yet effective tips to reduce the symptoms and the long-term effects on your health.

Symptoms of PCOS

Obesity

Irregular or scanty periods

Acne

Excess hair on the face or breasts

Male pattern thinking of hair

Infertility

Women with PCOS are often insulin resistant, which means that their bodies can make insulin but can not use it effectively, causing weight gain and increasing their risk for type 2 diabetes.

PCOS also causes hormonal imbalance, particularly a rise in testosterone or androgen levels which leads to acne, hirsutism, baldness, and irregular periods. It can also cause mood swings, depression, and fatigue.

What can we do to manage the PCOS symptoms?

- Have meals at regular intervals to keep your blood sugar levels stable

- Eat meals that are high in protein, fats, and Low GI fruits and vegetables. Broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, carrots and avocados boost immunity and reduce obesity

- Include whole grains, fish, eggs, dairy, beans, pulses, tofu, nuts and olive oil in your diet. Pine nuts, pistachio, almonds and walnuts are good too

- Spices like turmeric, ginger and black pepper can do wonders for you

- Your food should have enough vitamins and minerals, mainly Vitamin B, Vitamin D and Magnesium.

- Avoid foods with a high GI like bakery products, sugary drinks, fried foods, processed meats, etc

- Indulge in moderate exercise. Start with 30 to 45 mins a day, 5 days a week. Cycling, walking, swimming, and jogging are all great forms of exercises

- Learn yoga, meditation or deep breathing exercises to reduce stress which aggravates the symptoms of PCOS

- Get enough sleep, around 7-8 hours a night which helps in minimising stress.

- Avoid alcohol and smoking

- Also always look after your mental health

- Lastly, whatever you do, just be consistent!

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only. Always consult your doctor or a professional healthcare provider if you have any specific questions about any medical matter.

