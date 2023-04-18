Beware! TikTok's 'Benadryl challenge' is lethal; here's what you must know

How far are we willing to go for likes, comments and shares on TikTok? Is it worth putting our lives in danger? Or do we even know that we're doing so by participating in these so-called "TikTok challenges"? A 13-year-old Ohio boy's death has raised so many questions on and around social media. And, it all revolves around one viral trend - Benadryl Challenge - that has resulted in a spike in overdoses among young teens and adolescents in the United States.

The challenge is dangerous and one must not, at any cost, participate in it or encourage participation in it. Period! Scroll to know why.

What exactly is TikTok's Benadryl Challenge?

Unfortunately, drug abuse among teens is a major social problem across the world. Mixing various OTC drugs like Benadryl and Xanax, which is extremely dangerous, is gaining popularity among the masses. Meanwhile, trends like the "Benadryl Challenge" are resulting in a spike in overdoses among young teens and adolescents.

The challenge encourages people to take as many as 12 tablets of Benadryl at a time to supposedly induce hallucinations. It is to be noted that the maximum allowed dose in a 24-hour period for children aged 6 to 12 is six tablets and 12 tablets for adults and children over 12. Taking more than the recommended amount can lead to nausea, seizures or even death.

The first reported case of death from the social media stunt was reported in September 2020. A 15-year-old Oklahoma girl lost her life after attempting the challenge. At the time, her aunt shared a social media post to alert kids taking part in the TikTok challenge.

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old Ohio teen Jacov Stevens died after participating in the challenge with his friends. A video reportedly showed him chugging the pills, after which his body started to "seize up".

What does US Food and Drug Administration have to say about it?

In a September 2020 statement, the Food and Drug Administration said that it has investigated reports of deaths of adolescents participating in TikTok's "Benadryl challenge", in which people take Benadryl in large quantities to experience hallucinations. The agency contacted the social media platform to urge them to remove such videos and warn users against exceeding the recommended doses of over-the-counter (OTC) medications.

"We are aware of news reports of teenagers ending up in emergency rooms or dying after participating in the 'Benadryl Challenge' encouraged in videos posted on the social media application TikTok," the FDA warning said.

"As soon as we became aware of this dangerous trend, we contacted social media platforms to have the content removed," the FDA statement further read. "We are continuing to monitor and work with safety teams at the various social media platforms to remove dangerous content."

Why do we usually take Benadryl?

Benadryl is OTC version of the generic drug diphenhydramine. They're commonly taken to treat symptoms of allergies or the common cold. It can help relieve symptoms like runny nose, irritated eyes, motion sickness and insomnia. There are different formulations of the OTC drug available in the market, including tablets, chewable tablets, and liquids with varying strengths. One must follow the recommended dose written on the medication box or take a prescription from a healthcare provider or pharmacist.

Risks of overdosing on OTC medication

Dehydration

Dry throat and mouth

Enlarged pupils

Ringing in the ears

Constipation

Dry throat

Extreme drowsiness

Blurry vision or tunnel vision

Confusion or cognitive issues

Nausea

Inability to urinate or pain when urinating

Tremor

Seizures

Low blood pressure

Rapid heart rate or changes in heart rhythm

What Johnson & Johnson has to say about the challenge?

Johnson & Johnson, which makes Benadryl, issued a statement denouncing the TikTok Benadryl challenge. It stated that the TikTok videos depicted an "extremely concerning and, dangerous trend and should be stopped immediately".

The drugmaker warned, "Abuse or misuse can lead to serious side effects with potentially long-lasting or even life-threatening consequences." Additionally, Johnson & Johnson stated that all Benadryl products "should only be used as directed by the label."

The pharmaceutical company also recommended keeping all medications out of the reach of children. And, also noted that at that time, Johnson & Johnson was "working with TikTok and other social platforms to remove content that showcases this behaviour".

"We will look to partner across industry and with key stakeholders to address this dangerous behaviour," Johnson & Johnson stated in a statement given to NBC.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only. Always consult your doctor or a professional healthcare provider if you have any specific questions about any medical matter.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE