Medical expert suggests 7 ways women can take care of their mental health | Exclusive

Mental health includes emotional, psychological, and social well-being. During puberty, pregnancy, childbirth and menopause, a woman's body goes through major changes, which can trigger mental conditions specific to women, including perinatal depression, premenstrual dysphoric disorder and perimenopause-related depression.

It is important to first understand the warning signs of compromised mental health to be able to address it.

Women experience a range of symptoms including persistent sadness, feeling of hopelessness, physically not caring for themselves, misuse of alcohol and/or drugs, dramatic changes in eating or sleeping habits, appetite and/or weight changes, decreased energy or fatigue, excessive fear or worry, social withdrawal and suicidal thoughts. It is under such circumstances that there should be a planned effort to evaluate the cause and inculcate certain ways to improve mental well-being.

Strategies to help mental health vary widely, and what works for one will not necessarily appeal to another. Hence the focus should be on developing a unique strategy for every woman.

Dr Trupti Mehta, Senior IVF Consultant at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, gave some suggestions to boost mental health.

Spend some time amidst nature whenever possible as "nature boosts overall well-being". Get at least 15 minutes of sunshine every day. Take a short trip in your local area. Experiencing a change of location/ scenery can provide much-needed stimulation and reduce anxiety. Unplug from devices like smartphones, tablets and laptops can bring relaxation and real-life reconnection. Practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques. Studies have proven better mental health and life satisfaction in those who practise them regularly. Make sure to reach out to and spend time with friends or family members and create new memories. A Harvard study of adult development recently revealed that strong relationships not only lead to longer lives but more importantly, healthier and happier ones. Even after all the above remedies, if you don't see a significant improvement, seek professional help as they can guide you towards the right path.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only. Always consult your doctor or a professional healthcare provider if you have any specific questions about any medical matter.

