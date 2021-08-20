Little Mix completes 10 years of being a band; here's how they plan on celebrating!

British all-girls pop band, Little Mix, has completed 10 years of being together and the ladies--comprising Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock--will be releaisng a special greatest hits album, titled 'Between Us', to commemorate the occasion.



A few days back, the girls released a teaser on Twitter and Instagram stating they have some news to announce.

On August 19, the group announced that they'd be releasing a greatest hits album called Between Us, described as "a celebration of 10 years of hits, friendship, new tracks, and so much more".

Between Us 🤍 12.11

We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear #10YearsOfLittleMix

On the announcement, the caption read "We can't thank you enough for your support over the last ten years . . . this album is for each and every one of you who's listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at our shows. We wouldn't be here releasing this album if it wasn't for you." The band continued, "We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear."



"It's going to be great to have all our big hits as a band on one album for the first time, celebrating 10 massive years of Little Mix. The tracks also show how much we have grown as artists, from 'Wings' to 'Heartbreak Anthem,'" Jade Thirlwall said on the news.



Leigh-Anne Pinnock also shared some exciting insight into the album, adding, "We're also really excited to release five brand new Little Mix songs that we've been creating. We can't wait for our fans to hear the new tracks we've been working on. We hope they love them as much as we do!"



'Between Us' will release on November 12 this year.