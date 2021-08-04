Lady Gaga’s cape dress, Ostrich hat look is too quirky… even by her own standards!

Pop star-turned-actress Lady Gaga can pull off any outfit with panache… literally!



After leaving everyone gasping with her star-fish bikini post, and then with her angel wings outfit, the master of quirky dressing is back with yet another jaw-dropping outfit.



This time, it is a lavender-hued cape dress sans armholes!



The ‘Shallow’ singer accessorized it with a pair of yellow gloves, oversize sunglasses, and an ostrich feather hat.

For the unversed, Lady gaga will soon be seen in ‘House of Gucci’ that focuses on renowned fashion designer Maurizio Gucci and his murder plotted by ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. He was the grandson of Guccio Gucci. The Gucci grandson is essayed by Adam Driver while Lady Gaga plays the wife.



Directed by Ridley Scott, ‘House of Gucci’ features Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci.



The trailer of the film has left everyone praising the stellar cast, and Gaga for her impeccable dress sense.