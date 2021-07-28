Lady Gaga’s—literally!—an angel in black

American singer-turned-actor Lady Gaga sure knows how to make heads turn—one statement piece at a time.



After throwing her fandom into a tizzy with her eight-inch platform boots, the ‘Shallow’ hitmaker is back in the news for her little black dress. And no, if it’s Gaga then there’s nothing normal or boring about this LBD.

In her recent outing in New York City, Lady Gaga can be seen wearing a Lanvin sweater dress with a white dramatic feathered trim that made her look like an angel in black. The experimental dresser completed her look with black pencil boots, a black gladstone bag and dark glasses.



The singer-songwriter-actor will soon be seen with American actor Adam Driver in ‘House of Gucci’. In the film—directed by Ridley Scott—Lady Gaga plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.



Check out her complete look here: