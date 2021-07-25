Lady Gaga’s tangerine star-fish bikini scores high on fashion-o-meter

No one does fashion half as good as pop star-turned-actor Lady Gaga. Be it the hair, make-up or even her other bolder—and more controversial looks—the ‘A Star Is Born’ actress aces standout attires with panache.

In a recent video that the music sensation uploaded on Instagram, Lady Gaga can be seen coming out of a pool wearing a star-fish bikini in tangerine colour, with cat-eye dark glasses and loads of oomph.

In classic Lady Gaga style, she captioned the video as, “⭐️⭐️ Little starZ.” That post has been viewed over eight million times by her 48 million followers—and counting!—on the social media platform.

The singer-songwriter-actor will soon be seen with American actor Adam Driver in ‘House of Gucci’. In the film—directed by Ridley Scott—Lady Gaga plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.