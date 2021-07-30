It's finally here! Lady Gaga, Adam Driver starrer 'House of Gucci' trailer is out

It’s finally here! Trailer for Lady Gaga and Adam Driver starrer ‘House of Gucci’ came out amid anticipation for the tentpole.

MGM released the first official trailer as the film aims to release in the US on November 24.

Directed by Ridley Scott, ‘House of Gucci’, among the starry cast, focuses on renowned fashion designer Maurizio Gucci and his murder plotted by ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. He was the grandson of Guccio Gucci. The Gucci grandson is essayed by Adam Driver while Lady Gaga plays the wife.

Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and murder, the drama will ultimately examine what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

The film scripted by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna is based on ‘The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed’, a 2001 book by Sara Gay Forden.

Watch The House of Gucci official trailer here:

The cast also features Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, and Jared Leto. Leto has long been associated with the Guccis, having featured in a number of their ad campaigns, starting in 2016.



Ridley and Giannina Scott produced House of Gucci via their Scott Free Productions banner, along with Kevin J. Walsh and Mark Huffam. Pic’s executive producers are Aidan Elliott, Marco Valerio Pugini, Megan Ellison, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth.

