Kylie Jenner's shower's water pressure triggers meme fest

Internet got a hot topic to chat and guess what it is about, Kylie Jenner's bathroom shower and its low pressure.



The beauty mogul is quite active Instagram user and always flaunt her lavish homes and shares her daily activities, recently Jenner shared an Instagram story of her bathroom featuring her black shower with weak water pressure.



Later, netizens from all over the world flooded the social site with their opinions and roasted her for the week pressure, and then led her name trend worldwide on Twitter.



Some think that their house has better pressure that Kylie's $ 35m mansions, while some shared hilarious meme on Jenner's water pressure and asked her to use her billion dollars to fix that



Scroll down to check the netizens reaction.

kylie jenner look how much better my water pressure is in my shit shower pic.twitter.com/mULZeqIZ8D — Paige Chester (@PaigeChester2) January 18, 2021 ×

everyday y’all ask why the kardashians are still relevant yet y’all make shit like kylie jenner’s water pressure trend pic.twitter.com/m7iqDgQah0 — ًㅤㅤㅤ (@ovofever) January 18, 2021 ×

flex of the day: my water pressure is better than kylie jenner’s pic.twitter.com/IPEMQ9kuPd — kelly ✰ (@tpwkkellyy) January 18, 2021 ×

Me: I’m not gonna judge anyone anymore

Me after seeing kylie jenner’s water pressure: pic.twitter.com/w8sH0MLFeZ — holly (@hollyelaine2004) January 18, 2021 ×

me judging kylie jenner's $35mill shower from the comfort of my parent's house pic.twitter.com/XtEfCR30VS — sick girl (@uncommonsense) January 18, 2021 ×

Kylie Jenner has massive followers, currently, she had 208 million followers and is ranked the fifth most-followed Instagram account of 2020.

