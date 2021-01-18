Kylie Jenner's shower's water pressure triggers meme fest

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 18, 2021, 07.11 PM(IST)

Kylie Jenner Photograph:( Twitter )

Kylie Jenner has massive followers, currently she had 208 million followers and is ranked the fifth most-followed Instagram account of 2020

Internet got a hot topic to chat and guess what it is about, Kylie Jenner's bathroom shower and its low pressure. 

The beauty mogul is quite active Instagram user and always flaunt her lavish homes and shares her daily activities, recently Jenner shared an Instagram story of her bathroom featuring her black shower with weak water pressure. 

Later, netizens from all over the world flooded the social site with their opinions and roasted her for the week pressure, and then led her name trend worldwide on Twitter.

Some think that their house has better pressure that Kylie's $ 35m mansions, while some shared hilarious meme on Jenner's water pressure and asked her to use her billion dollars to fix that

Scroll down to check the netizens reaction.

Kylie Jenner has massive followers, currently, she had 208 million followers and is ranked the fifth most-followed Instagram account of 2020.
 

