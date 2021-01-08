Kylie Jenner shockingly unfollows everyone on Instagram, leaving only 28 people

Something is definitely up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan as after reports of Kim Kardashian-Kanye West divorce surfaced on the internet, major activity was spotted on sister Kylie Jenner’s Instagram account.

The reality TV star and makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner went on an unfollowing spree, leaving only 28 people on her following list. Those 28 people she follows are from her family and close circuit. She has even unfollowed people who she partied with over the New Year's including Sofia Richie, Fai Khadra, and other members of her squad.

She also unfollowed friends like Rosalía, Harry Hudson, Ariel Tejada, Victoria Villarroel, and Yris Palmer. The move comes as a total shocker as she partied with them and her family on New Year's ski trip to Aspen.

In fact, Kylie Jenner had a long-standing friendship with Sophia Richie while she and Scott Disick split. Scott was previously with Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The only people that remain on her Instagram following list are her family, some fan accounts, as well as best pal Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolau, mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble, and superfan Johnny Cyrus.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner has a current follower count of 208 million and is ranked the fifth most-followed Instagram account of 2020.

We wonder what triggered her to cleanse her Instagram account. Is there something that we missed here?