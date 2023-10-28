Kourtney Kardashian pays homage to Kim Kardashian's 2013 Met Gala look for Halloween: See pics

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, the co-founder of Lemme and The Kardashian star, continues to reign as the Queen of Halloween. In her latest Halloween celebration, the 44-year-old star paid homage to her sister, Kim Kardashian, by recreating one of Kim's most iconic looks.

Kourtney took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressed in the 2013 Met Gala ensemble that Kim had worn when she was pregnant with her daughter, North West. Kim, the founder of SKIMS, praised her sister's costume choice by sharing Kourtney's post on her own Instagram Story.

In her Halloween tribute, Kourtney displayed her baby bump while donning an outfit reminiscent of Kim's Givenchy gown from a decade earlier. The dress featured a floral-printed jersey with grommet details attached to the sleeves, a turtleneck, and perfectly matching gloves and shoes.

Designer Riccardo Tisci had originally created the jersey gown to accommodate Kim's growing belly during her pregnancy with North West. Kim explained in a 2019 Vogue video that they selected a stretchy fabric to ensure comfort and easy alterations for her changing body.

Initially, there were two versions of the dress: a black one and the floral-print style that Kourtney emulated. Kim recounted that when she asked Tisci why he designed the floral print, he humorously replied, "What do you give a woman who is pregnant? You send her flowers."

Kourtney's Halloween enthusiasm has been evident throughout the month of October. She celebrated the arrival of the spooky season with Instagram posts that showcased her baby bump and hinted at her excitement for Halloween.

Kourtney, who announced she was "ready for" October, shared images of herself donning a sleeveless floral-print monochrome dress from her collection with fashion retailer Boohoo. These pictures featured her posing next to a pile of white Halloween pumpkins, embracing the Halloween spirit.

In September, Kourtney surprised her husband, Travis Barker, by decorating their home for Halloween earlier than usual. She explained on her Instagram Story that Travis would be on tour for the first two weeks of October, so she wanted to ensure they enjoyed all the Halloween vibes in advance.

Kourtney's home was transformed into a spooky spectacle, featuring a dining area adorned with Halloween decor, including a family of skeletons, white and black skulls, and several stuffed crows.

