Al Pacino settles custody battle with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Hollywood legend Al Pacino, 83, and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, have taken a significant step towards securing the future of their infant son, Roman, by requesting a judge's approval for a child custody and child support agreement. The details of this agreement, however, have been kept confidential, as revealed in court documents filed on October 25 and obtained by Fox News Digital.

In a surprising twist, the couple legally acknowledged their respective parental roles, waiving their rights to contest them at trial. Despite living in separate residences, their representative confirmed that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah are still together, demonstrating a unified front when it comes to the care of their child.

Roman, who was born in June, marks Alfallah's first child and Pacino's fourth. The seasoned actor has three children from previous relationships, a daughter with ex Jan Tarrant, and twins with ex Beverly D'Angelo. The couple's journey into parenthood began in 2022.

Before officially acknowledging their parental roles, Alfallah, a rising figure in the entertainment industry, shared a glimpse of their relationship on social media. In April, she posted a photo on Instagram while she and Pacino explored a friend's art gallery in New York. It was the first public glimpse of the couple's romance.

Prior to her relationship with Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah was linked to some high-profile figures, including Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen. Notably, her connection with Mick Jagger drew considerable attention due to their significant age gap. At the time of their relationship, Jagger was 74 years old, and Alfallah was just 22. They parted ways in 2018, as reported by E! News.

Reflecting on her experience with Mick Jagger, Alfallah emphasised that the age difference was inconsequential to her, stating, "The heart doesn't know what it sees; it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me," as reported by Hello! magazine.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE