Kim Kardashian turns 41, mom Kris Jenner & sisters pay tribute with unseen photos, videos

Kim Kardashian has just turned 41 and heartfelt tributes from her family and friends have already started pouring in!



Marking the special day, the whole Kardashian-Jenner family have been sending birthday tributes with several adorable pictures, videos and emotional words.

Kicking off the birthday tributes, mom Kris Jenner posted several photos of Kim over the years alongside a heartfelt message on Instagram, calling Kim "the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and confidant.''

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian!!!! I can hardly believe how fast time flies by! You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life," she wrote. "Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don't even know that you were helping them. You are always on the go, doing things for me, for your siblings, and for your whole family. How lucky we are to have you in our lives."





Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner also shared well wishes on their Instagram along with some old memories.

Describing her emotions, Khloe shared a lengthy tribute to Kim on Instagram. "Happy birthday my Keek a Leak!!! My entire life, I have adored you," she began. "Even when you didn't think so, I was watching in amazement. I still am enamored by you. I am Constantly in awe. In awe of your bravery, your stillness, generosity, your unicorn like beauty, your confidence, your ability to give to so many people all at once. I can go on and on and on about the ways you take my breath away."





Kendall shared a cute throwback photo of the Kim holding her when she was a baby. ''Happy birthday to my beautiful sister! @kimkardashian," the model wrote.

Kylie also shared a series of snaps on her Instagram stories and wrote, ''Happy birthday my gorgeous sister''.

