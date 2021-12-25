Kim Kardashian shares adorable Christmas holiday card with some family members missing

Kim Kardashian's Christmas card is here!



Kardashian, shared several photos on social media Friday. In the pictures, the 41-year-old is posing happily with children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and 2-year-old Psalm, as well as her mother Kris Jenner, sister Khloé and her daughter True.

Christmas 2021: 5 easy cake recipes to try at home this festive season



Her brother Rob’s daughter, Dream was also in the photos. “Merry Christmas 🎄” she captioned the photos.

All of them are looking adorable in matching Skims loungewear. Her estranged husband Kanye West and sisters Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, 3, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 and Kendall Jenner were absent.

Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Facebook & WhatsApp status to share with your friends & family



Meanwhile, Kris Jenner has cancelled her traditional Kardashian Christmas Eve celebration owing to an increase of covid-19 cases in Los Angeles, USA. Last year the family bash was also cancelLed due to the pandemic.

The 66-year-old matriarch has a few things planned for the evening and 'will still get her daughters and grandkids together on Christmas Eve, but that's it ... nothing over the top,' according to TMZ.