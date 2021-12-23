Christmas 2021: 5 easy cake recipes to try at home this festive season

Christmas is almost here and if you still do not have a proper menu set, maybe we could be of help. While traditional Christmas cakes are best devoured if the ingredients are aged well for weeks before it goes into the cake batter and is made into a wholesome cake. Do not worry if you haven't prepped in advance for Christmas celebrations. We know that no Christmas celebration is complete without a bite of the cake and so here's presenting the easiest cake recipes for this year's Christmas.



Red Velvet Cake



One of the most popular cakes of all time. Most feel that Red Velvet Cake is different to make at home but that's not the case. Check out the recipe below.





INGREDIENTS

FOR THE CAKE

Cooking spray

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup processed cocoa powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup buttermilk

1 tbsp. distilled white vinegar

2 tbsp. red food colouring



FOR CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

2 (8-oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

4 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. Pinch kosher salt

Direction

Preheat oven to 350°. Line two 8" round cake pans with parchment paper and grease with cooking spray. In a large bowl using a hand mixer (or in the bowl of a stand mixer), beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition then add vanilla.



In another large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt. Add half the dry ingredients to wet ingredients, beating until just combined. Add buttermilk, vinegar, and red food colouring, beating to combine. Add remaining dry ingredients.



Divide batter between prepared cake pans and bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool 15 minutes, then invert onto a cooling rack to cool completely.



Meanwhile, make the frosting: In a large bowl using a hand mixer (or in the bowl of a stand mixer), beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add powdered sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and salt and mix until combined. Add more powdered sugar, 1/4 cup at a time, if necessary, until frosting is thick and a nice spreadable consistency.



Assemble the cake: Using a serrated knife, level tops of cakes, reserving the scraps for decorating. Place one layer on a cake stand or serving platter, then top with a thick layer of frosting and a second cake layer. Frost top and sides of cake. Crumble reserved cake pieces and press onto sides of cake.

Easy Christmas Cake



Compared to a classic Christmas cake recipe, this is an easy Christmas cake to put together and it also takes less prep time. Want to try baking this one?

INGREDIENTS

3 large eggs

300g plain flour

250g butter, softened

250g light muscovado sugar

1 tbsp ground mixed spice

Pinch of salt

410g jar of mincemeat

500g dried mixed fruit

4 tbsp brandy

20cm (8in) round or 18cm (7in) square cake tin, lined with baking parchment

Direction

To ensure the cake is positioned centrally in the oven, put one of the shelves just below the centre of it. Set the oven to 140°C/280°F/Gas Mark 1.

Break the eggs into a bowl and add the rest of the ingredients, except for the brandy. Beat the mixture until smooth, then spoon it into the lined cake tin. With a wet hand, press the mixture into the tin and smooth on top, so that it’s level.

Bake the cake in the centre of the oven for 3 – 3.5 hours, or until the cake feels firm to the touch and a skewer comes out clean after being inserted into the cake.

Remove the cake from the oven and place the tin on a wire rack. Leave the cake to cool for about 15 minutes, then spoon over the brandy. Leave it to cool completely in the tin.

Remove the cake from the tin and peel away the lining paper. Wrap it in clean baking parchment and then foil, and store in a cool place for up to 3 months, until ready to cover with icing and decorate. Follow our guide on how to cover a cake with marzipan.



Best Carrot Cake

Carrot cakes are just so wholesome. With a hint of cinnamon and the sweetness of carrots, these cakes are best devoured warm. Here's the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE CAKE

Cooking spray

3 c. all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

2 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. cinnamon

2 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 cup vegetable oil

4 large eggs

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

3 cup grated carrots

1 cup pecans, roughly chopped, plus more for garnish

1 cup rasisins



FOR THE CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

1 block cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

4 cup powdered sugar

Direction

Preheat oven to 350° and grease 2 - 8" round cake pans with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon.



In another large bowl with a hand mixer (or in the bowl of a stand mixer), beat together sugar and oil until well combined. Add eggs one at a time beating well after each addition, then add vanilla. Mix in dry ingredients until just combined. Stir in carrots, pecans, and raisins.



Divide batter evenly between prepared pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean, 45 minutes. Let cool 15 minutes then invert cakes onto a cooling rack and let cool completely.



Make frosting: In a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat together cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add vanilla and powdered sugar and beat again until smooth and spreadable consistency.



Frost cake as desired and garnish with pecans.



Flourless Chocolate Cake

The best part about this flourless cake is that it doesn't require any flour alternatives. It's just the perfect cake that happens to have zero flour. Yes, that's possible! Check out the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE CAKE

Cooking spray

6 oz. bittersweet chocolate, roughly chopped

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, cut into large chunks

1 tsp. instant espresso powder

1/4 cup hot water

1 cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (preferably Dutch process)



FOR THE GANACHE

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Raspberries, for serving



Directions

Preheat oven to 350° and grease an 8" springform pan with cooking spray.



Make cake: Place a small saucepan filled halfway with water over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Place bittersweet chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl and set over the simmering pot, ensuring the water does not touch the bottom of the bowl. Stir until chocolate and butter are completely melted. Turn off heat and remove the bowl from the saucepan.



Dissolve espresso powder in hot water. Add sugar and espresso to melted chocolate and whisk until completely combined then add eggs and whisk to combine. Stir in cocoa powder.



Pour batter into the prepared springform pan and bake until just set in the middle and a thin crust forms, about 35 minutes.



Let the cake cool for 15 minutes, then remove the sides of the springform pan. Let the cake cool completely.



Meanwhile, make ganache: Place heavy cream in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Place chocolate chips in a heatproof bowl, then pour hot cream over chocolate chips. Let sit for 1 minute, then whisk to combine.



Pour ganache over the cake and smooth with an offset spatula. Place in refrigerator until set, if desired, about 10 minutes.



Top with raspberries or strawberries to serve.

Apple Spiced Cake

The warm apple spice cake and hot cup of tea is just the best combination for Christmas, isn't it? Here's the recipe of the yummy cake

INGREDIENTS

3 Granny Smith Apples

2 cup Macintosh apples

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

3 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

4 large eggs

2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup orange juice

2 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

confectioners’ sugar

Direction

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9- by 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Line with parchment, leaving an overhang on two sides.



In a large bowl, toss the apples with lemon juice. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon.



In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, granulated sugar, oil, orange juice, and vanilla. Add the flour mixture and whisk together just until combined. Add half the apples and mix to combine. Spread into the prepared pan.



Arrange the remaining apples on top. Sprinkle with the remaining cinnamon and bake until a wooden pick inserted in the centre comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes in the pan, then, using the overhangs, transfer cake to a wire rack to cool completely; dust with confectioners' sugar.