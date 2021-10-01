Kim Kardashian remembers father on 18th death anniversary: Worst day of my life

American reality tv star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has paid tribute to her father Robert Kardashian on his 18th death anniversary.



"18 years ago was the worst day of my life," Kardashian West wrote on her Instagram Story, attaching a broken-heart emoji next to a monochrome picture of her with her father.

"But I know u see and guide. Love never dies. Love u daddy," she added.

Robert Kardashian was a lawyer, who was part of OJ Simpson’s legal team during his 1995 murder trial. He died in 2003 at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.



Last year Kim Kardashian turned 40 and to make the occasion all the more special, her now estranged husband Kanye West gifted her a hologram of her late father.

She had written, "For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion."

"I am so proud of the woman that you’ve become Kimberly and all that you’ve accomplished. All of your hard work and all of the businesses you have built are incredible. But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy. It’s a long and a hard road but it’s worth it. And I am with you every step of the way," the message read.

