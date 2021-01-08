Karlie Kloss says she tried to discuss politics with in-laws Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner

The recent attack at the Capitol has shaken the entire United States. Many celebrities have opened up about their views on the attack, condemning the violent act. Karlie Kloss, who rarely speaks about her connection to the Trump family, said that she has tried to persuade her brother and sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

As pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, amid the meeting to ratify the Electoral College presidential election votes, the 28-year-old model spoke out about the unrest on social media.



"Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American," she tweeted. In response, one Twitter user replied to Kloss' message, calling on her to "tell your sister in law and brother law," in a since-deleted tweet. In a follow-up message, Kloss replied, "I've tried."





Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021 ×

Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, Jared's younger brother. Jared and Ivanka, both 39, are senior White House aides. Ivanka is also the daughter of President Donald Trump. Earlier, Ivanka faced backlash online for a deleted tweet calling the violent mob that stormed the Capitol, "American Patriots."



On Wednesday, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump showed their anger over President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election and swarmed the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. The protest took place at the time when members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes. The violent attack resulted in at least four deaths.

Kloss has spoken about her political beliefs in the past and has made her stance on the 2020 presidential election clear to her fans, despite her ties to Trump.

In an interview given to British Vogue in 2019, the model said that the scrutiny over the differences in her politics and family has been "hard," explaining, "I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.

Her husband said something similar to Forbes in 2017: "It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values." Still, he said then, "It's important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions."

According to PEOPLE, during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year, Kloss also explained that she voted "as a Democrat in 2016" and added, "I plan to do the same in 2020." Then, later in October, the supermodel shared two photos on Instagram of herself holding her ballot secured in its mail-in envelope while wearing a face mask with the Biden and Kamala Harris campaign logo printed across it.