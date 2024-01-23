Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's former LA home up for sale: Check price and inside photos
Story highlights
A luxurious property, previously owned by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, has hit the market. Scroll to know the price and see the inside photos!
A luxurious estate in Encino, California, with a celebrity-rich history, has hit the real estate market, and electronic music producer Zedd is the latest owner to list the property. The 6-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion, previously owned by former couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, is now available for just under $19 million.
Zedd acquired the property from Jonas and Turner for $15.2 million in 2021, according to Zillow records. The celebrity couple, in turn, had purchased the estate for $14.1 million just a year and a half earlier in 2019. The home is now listed with David Kramer and Andrew Buss of Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties.
Described as a "prized blue-chip estate," the 14,779 sq. ft. residence sits on nearly an acre of land, featuring a well-maintained landscape with a line of oak trees providing privacy. Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, and various seating areas for both dining and relaxation, all nestled into a yard surrounded by the U-shaped home.
The interior boasts a spacious and inviting family room, a gourmet kitchen, and five guest bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom. Notably, the property includes a professional music studio and vocal booth, likely appealing to both Zedd and the former owner, Joe Jonas.
Additional features inside the mansion include a state-of-the-art home theatre, a wellness area complete with a gym, sauna, and massage room, and an "authentic pub" equipped with a pool table and bar setup.
When Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner sold the property in 2021, it marked the highest-priced sale of the year in the San Fernando Valley, making headlines as the second-most expensive sale of all time in the area. The couple relocated to Florida, purchasing an $11 million mansion in Miami, which they sold in August 2023 for $15 million.