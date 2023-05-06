India's Priyanka Mallick designs dress for Queen Camilla, earns letter of appreciation
Priyanka Mallick, a talented fashion designer from West Bengal, has designed a dress for Queen Camilla and a brooch for King Charles III. Her designs have garnered appreciation from the Royal family, leading to an invitation to the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Fashion designer Priyanka Mallick, a 29-year-old resident of the Indian state of West Bengal's Hooghly district, has created a dress for Queen Camilla and a brooch for King Charles III. Her designs have received appreciation from the Royal family, and she has been invited to attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London as well. Despite her excitement and gratitude for the recognition, Mallick will not be able to attend the ceremony due to health reasons. However, she may attend a function organised by the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on the same day. Mallick had approached the Royal family representatives to say that she wanted to design a dress for the Queen, and upon their approval, she received a letter of appreciation.
She told the news agency PTI, "It was an incredible feeling when I came to know that the queen and the king appreciated my designs of the dress and brooch. When I received the letter of appreciation, I was thrilled. One email or letter from Buckingham Palace means a lot more to me."
Having pursued her passion for fashion since completing her education, Mallick holds an impressive track record. She graduated in fashion design from Milan University in Italy, where she also obtained her master's degree. Her dedication and hard work have earned her notable accolades, including winning the International Fashion Designer Marathon in Milan in 2019, being named Fashion Stylist of the Year in Milan in 2020, and receiving the Real Super Women Award in India in 2022.
While Mallick's achievements have garnered recognition and praise from the Royal family, she shared that her village community seemed unaware of her remarkable accomplishment.
King Charles III's coronation
Following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022. Now, he will formally cement his position as the king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms. The coronation ceremony, deeply rooted in tradition and symbolism, revolves around an Anglican service of Holy Communion. As part of the ritual, Charles will be anointed, bestowed with the coronation regalia, and ultimately crowned.
