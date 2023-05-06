India's Priyanka Mallick designs dress for Queen Camilla, earns letter of appreciation

Fashion designer Priyanka Mallick, a 29-year-old resident of the Indian state of West Bengal's Hooghly district, has created a dress for Queen Camilla and a brooch for King Charles III. Her designs have received appreciation from the Royal family, and she has been invited to attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London as well. Despite her excitement and gratitude for the recognition, Mallick will not be able to attend the ceremony due to health reasons. However, she may attend a function organised by the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on the same day. Mallick had approached the Royal family representatives to say that she wanted to design a dress for the Queen, and upon their approval, she received a letter of appreciation.

She told the news agency PTI, "It was an incredible feeling when I came to know that the queen and the king appreciated my designs of the dress and brooch. When I received the letter of appreciation, I was thrilled. One email or letter from Buckingham Palace means a lot more to me."