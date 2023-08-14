Indian actress Smita bansal shares 5 parenting mantras for mothers with teenage daughters | Exclusive

We all wish for a deeper connection with our daughters, to be a part of their highs and help them cope with their lows. Isn’t that what all parents crave? As teenagers evolve with changing times, parents strive to be relatable, approachable, and understanding, cherishing every opportunity to connect with their daughters. But it isn't always a cakewalk, is it?

Speaking exclusively to WION, popular Indian television actress and momfluencer Smita Bansal shared 5 valuable parenting mantras for mothers struggling to guide teenage daughters the right way and build a strong bond.

"The key lesson parents need to learn is to lend a compassionate ear, free from judgment, ensuring their daughters feel unconditionally supported through both triumphs and challenges. Whether you are a working professional, stay-at-home parent, or dedicated homemaker, skillfully balancing home and kids, each group faces its unique set of obstacles while navigating the beautiful, albeit unpredictable, path of parenting teenagers," Smita tells WION.

Embrace Uniqueness: Teenage years are complex, stressful, and filled with difficult choices

This is the time to encourage your teenage daughter to embrace her uniqueness and individuality. Praise, recognise and celebrate her talents, interests, and strengths. While society puts a lot of pressure to be perfect, stay away from putting your own expectations on her or comparing her to others. As a parent, it’s crucial for you to affirm her identity, empower her to build self-confidence and pursue her passions wholeheartedly.

While everyone tells you the joy of becoming a parent, having an open space to engage in meaningful conversations about parenting advice and experiences is equally important.

Open Communication: There are times when listening is the best approach to go with

Listening wholeheartedly can help establish open and honest communication and is essential during the teenage years. Teenage girls often go hard on themselves, so creating an environment where they can freely express themselves without the fear of judgment is an important step. Listen actively when she shares her thoughts and feelings, and avoid interrupting or dismissing her concerns. By being approachable and responsive, foster trust and strengthen your bond with her.

Lead by Example: Demonstrate the values, behaviours you wish to instil in your daughter through your actions

As a parent, it is crucial for you to show kindness, respect, and empathy in your interactions with others, including your daughter. Keep encouraging your daughters to adopt healthy habits, such as effective communication, responsible decision-making, and self-care. Your own daughter's character development will be positively impacted by your consistency in upholding the ideals you believe in.

Practice Empathy: The teenage years can be emotionally challenging for both parents and daughters

Show empathy and understanding toward your daughter's emotions and experiences. Be patient and compassionate during times of emotional turmoil. By offering empathy, you create a safe space for her to process her feelings and seek support when needed.

Balance Support and Independence: Encourage your teenage daughter's independence while maintaining a supportive presence in her life

Give her the freedom to take on responsibilities and make decisions that are acceptable for her age. Provide guidance and encouragement as she navigates new challenges, but also give her the freedom to learn from her own experiences. Strike a balance between being her safety net and allowing her room to grow and learn independently.

While concluding, Smita said, "Parents may not always be friends, they don’t necessarily have to be and that’s okay. But by incorporating these parenting mantras into your relationship with your teenage daughter, you can foster a strong and loving connection, paving the way for a fulfilling and mutually supportive journey through adolescence and beyond."

