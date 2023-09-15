How to manage PCOS while trying to get pregnant? Experts answer | PCOS Awareness Month 2023

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in females and a major cause of infertility. Approximately 40 per cent of females in the reproductive age group suffer from PCOS. Various medical and lifestyle options are used to treat infertility in PCOS.

The first and most crucial step in managing PCOS while trying to get pregnant is to consult a healthcare provider, preferably a reproductive endocrinologist or fertility specialist with experience in treating PCOS-related fertility issues. These specialists can assess one’s specific situation and create a personalized plan tailored to the needs.

According to Dr Anjana Singh, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis Hospital Noida, Ovulation can be induced using oral or injectable medications, and insulin sensitizers like Metformin, which are employed to overcome insulin resistance present in PCOS. Lifestyle changes, such as engaging in heavy to moderate exercises, practising yoga, and meditation, and attending stress relief workshops, can help reduce the severity of PCOS and increase the chances of fertility.

"Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART), mainly Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), are the initial methods, and if fewer than six IUI attempts are unsuccessful, then In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) or Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) may be considered. Surgical methods, such as Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling (LOD), may also improve the chances of ovulation in women with PCOS. Bariatric surgery, aimed at weight loss and treating PCOS, is another option. PCOS is a complex reproductive and metabolic disorder that can be effectively treated using these measures, enabling patients to achieve conception," says Dr Anjana

Lifestyle modifications also play a pivotal role in managing PCOS and improving fertility outcomes, according to other experts. Here are two essential changes one must consider making!

• Balanced Diet: Focus on a balanced diet with a low glycemic index. This approach helps regulate blood sugar levels and can be highly beneficial for women with PCOS. Consulting a registered dietitian for personalized dietary guidance will be more helpful.

• Regular Exercise: Engage in regular physical exercise to improve insulin sensitivity and promote ovulation. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. Even a modest weight loss resulting from regular exercise can have a positive impact on fertility.

Medical Treatment

Dr Priyanka Suhag (Consultant, Dept of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi) recommends various medical treatments to help induce ovulation and manage PCOS-related symptoms:

• Ovulation-Inducing Medications: Medications such as Clomiphene citrate or letrozole may be prescribed to stimulate ovulation.

• Metformin: This medication, typically used to manage insulin resistance, may also be initiated to improve hormonal balance in women with PCOS.

Monitoring Menstrual Cycles

Monitoring menstrual cycles and ovulation is crucial when a woman has PCOS and is trying to get pregnant, says Dr Priyanka. Consider the following methods:

• Basal Body Temperature Charting: Tracking basal body temperature daily to detect the rise that occurs after ovulation.

• Ovulation Predictor Kits: These kits can help predict when ovulation is likely to occur, allowing to time intercourse effectively.

Medical Monitoring

The healthcare provider will conduct regular ultrasounds and blood tests to monitor the follicular development and hormonal levels. This monitoring helps ensure that the treatment plan is on track and can be adjusted if necessary. In some cases where other treatments have been unsuccessful, healthcare providers may recommend in vitro fertilization (IVF). IVF can bypass some of the challenges posed by PCOS and increase the chances of conceiving.

Stress Management

High stress levels can negatively impact fertility and thus it is essential to manage stress effectively. Consider the following stress reduction techniques:

• Yoga: Engaging in regular yoga sessions can help reduce stress and promote relaxation.

• Meditation: Practice meditation to calm the mind and reduce anxiety.

• Counselling: Seeking professional counselling to address any emotional challenges associated with fertility issues.

Seek Support and Education

"Women suffering from PCOS must not hesitate to seek support and education. There are numerous online support groups and resources available where they can connect with others who are facing similar challenges. They must educate themselves about PCOS and fertility to make informed decisions and actively participate in treatment plans. Also, staying in close contact with healthcare providers for ongoing treatment and regular follow-up appointments will help. Adjustments in the treatment plan are necessary as they progress on the journey to conceive," adds Dr Priyanka.

Managing PCOS while trying to get pregnant requires a comprehensive approach that combines lifestyle changes, medical treatment, and continuous monitoring. Remember that every individual with PCOS is unique, so it is essential to work closely with healthcare providers to develop a personalised strategy is essential. While the path to pregnancy may be filled with challenges, patience and perseverance will ultimately increase the chances of achieving the goal. With the right support, education, and medical guidance, one can overcome the hurdles because of PCOS and embark on the exciting journey of parenthood.

