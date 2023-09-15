70% of Indian women face menstrual health issues: India’s largest period health study reveals alarming trends

A groundbreaking study has shed light on the dire state of menstrual health among Indian women. The survey, featuring responses from over 3 lakh women aged 18 to 45 across India, revealed startling statistics about menstrual health issues, particularly Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

Of the respondents, a staggering 70 per cent fell into the category of "Women with Menstrual Disorders", indicating a pervasive problem affecting the majority. The study further revealed that a staggering 60 per cent of Indian women between the age group of 24 - 34 suffer from PCOS.

83 per cent of the respondents admitted to having painful periods while 60 per cent complained of excessive weight gain and 59 per cent of unwanted facial hair growth, which are the most prominent bodily changes amongst women with PCOS.

Key Findings of India's Largest Menstrual Health Survey

Age Group and PCOS Incidences: The study exposed the pervasiveness of PCOS, with 60 per cent of women aged 25 to 34 affected. Shockingly, 51 per cent of women below 24 years were diagnosed with PCOS, raising concerns about its impact on fertility, as it can decrease a woman's chances of conceiving significantly.

Prevalence of PCOS and Other Disorders: PCOS, impacting 54 per cent of women, emerged as the most common gynaecological disorder. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) affected 17 per cent of women, with other disorders including Candidiasis (9 per cent), Fibroid (5 per cent), and Endometrial Hyperplasia (1 per cent).

Irregularity and Pain During Periods: An overwhelming 83 per cent of Indian women experienced painful periods, leading them to resort to painkillers monthly. Of these, 25 per cent suffered from severe pain, while only 17 per cent reported no pain. Additionally, 76 per cent faced irregular periods with scanty flow, and many used fewer than the recommended number of pads, leading to concerns about menstrual health.

Major Body Changes Faced by Women with PCOS: Women with PCOS also grappled with significant bodily changes, including excessive weight gain (60 per cent), facial hair growth (59 per cent), acne (55 per cent), and pigmentation and other hormonal skin issues (51 per cent). These changes often led to mental and emotional distress due to societal beauty standards.

The study, conducted by Gynoveda, a homegrown FemTech Healthcare brand, was aimed at shedding light on the prevailing incident of Menstrual and feminine health concerns amongst women in India.

Rachana Gupta, Co-founder at Gynoveda, who led the research opined, "The strategically designed period test complemented by the insights from doctors, customers, and respondents ensures accuracy and efficacy. By utilising the insights from this test and combining with Ayurvedic formulations and doctor support, Gynoveda has remarkably impacted over 200,000 lives in just 3 years since its inception and aims to continue the exceptional community work."

Dr Aarati Patil, Chief Ayurveda Gynecologist at Gynoveda, shared, "Ayurveda considers PCOS as Kapha disorder. Faulty diet and lifestyle habits like lack of exercise, day sleeping, including more sugar, fast food, junk food, and packaged food in the diet lead to excessive Kapha production. Excessive kapha affects digestion and poor digestion gives rise to AMA which can be considered as sticky toxins that block the channels in the ovary. These blockages affect the egg growth and that is how PCOS pathology starts as per Ayurveda."

