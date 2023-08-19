Having healthy hair and skin can boost your confidence and self-esteem; here's how

A confident look is greatly enhanced by having good skin and hair, which exude a sense of assurance that is felt by both oneself and other people. Skin that is vibrant and free of blemishes and inflammation is a reflection of an inner balance that is harmonic.

Having no skin and hair concerns promotes confidence and enables one to interact with others without being distracted by self-consciousness. The glow of healthy skin serves as a blank canvas on which self-assurance may be projected, indicating that one appreciates and invests time in their well-being.

Achieving a confident appearance through healthy skin and hair is not only a matter of cosmetic concern but also reflects your overall well-being. Your skin and hair are mirrors of your internal health, and maintaining them in good condition can greatly enhance your self-confidence. This approach involves a holistic consideration of your body's health, emphasising the importance of both internal and external care.

From a medical standpoint, healthy skin and hair are often indicative of a balanced diet, proper hydration, and a well-functioning immune system. Ensuring that you consume a variety of nutrient-rich foods can provide essential vitamins and minerals that contribute to skin and hair health. Foods rich in antioxidants, such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts, help combat free radicals that can damage skin cells. Adequate hydration is crucial as well, as water helps flush out toxins and maintain the skin's elasticity.

Chronic stress can trigger skin conditions like acne, psoriasis, and eczema while also leading to hair loss. Engaging in relaxation techniques, regular exercise, and maintaining a healthy sleep pattern can go a long way toward managing stress levels.

When it comes to external care, a doctor would recommend a consistent skincare routine tailored to your skin type. Cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturising help maintain skin health by removing impurities, promoting cell turnover, and preventing dryness. Sun protection is paramount, as UV radiation can cause premature ageing and increase the risk of skin cancer. Regular use of broad-spectrum sunscreen is essential.

Strong self-control is demonstrated by consistent routines and deliberate decisions, which support the belief that one is able to put the long view ahead of the short term. Such characteristics are essential to self-assurance since they show that one is able to make thoughtful choices that will benefit their well-being.

Physical attractiveness and psychological makeup work in harmony to build confidence and self-esteem that resonates both within and beyond the surface.

(With inputs by Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee, Award-winning Clinical Cosmetologist, Medical Head & Founder of Lueur Aesthetics)

