Battling acne and frizz: Managing common skin and hair issues during monsoon season

The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching heat but also ushers in a host of skin and hair woes. The increased humidity and moisture in the air can wreak havoc on our skin and hair, leading to breakouts and frizzy tresses. However, with the right approach and a few simple yet effective tips, you can effectively manage these common issues and enjoy the rainy season to the fullest.

Tips to treat acne!

1) Cleansing: Proper cleansing is the cornerstone of acne management. Wash your face twice daily with a gentle, oil-free cleanser to remove excess oil, dirt, and sweat. Avoid over-washing, as it can strip the skin of its natural oils and worsen acne.

2) Exfoliation: Regular exfoliation can help unclog pores and remove dead skin cells. Opt for a mild exfoliator with ingredients like salicylic acid to keep acne at bay.

3) Moisturiser: Even acne-prone skin needs hydration. Choose a non-comedogenic, oil-free moisturiser to maintain skin balance and prevent excess oil production.

4) Spot treatment: For individual acne spots, use a spot treatment containing benzoyl peroxide or tea tree oil to reduce inflammation and promote healing.

Tips to fix frizzy hair!

1) Conditioner: Incorporate a hydrating conditioner into your hair care routine to combat frizz. Leave-in conditioners or hair serums can be particularly effective during monsoon.

2) Avoid over-styling: Minimise the use of heat-styling tools like straighteners and curlers, as they can further damage hair and exacerbate frizz.

3) Protective hairstyles: Opt for updos or braids to keep hair protected from excess moisture and humidity.

4) Drying techniques: Pat your hair dry with a soft towel instead of rubbing vigorously to prevent friction-induced frizz.

5) Hair masks: Apply nourishing hair masks once a week to replenish lost moisture and strengthen hair.

Remember to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. A well-balanced diet rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids can also contribute to healthier skin and hair.

Also, if you get caught in the rain, promptly cleanse your face and hair to remove any impurities accumulated from rainwater.

By following these tips, you can effectively battle acne and frizz during the monsoon season. Remember that consistency is key, and understanding your skin and hair type will help you tailor your routine for the best results. Embrace the beauty of the rainy season while keeping these essential skin and hair care practices in mind.

(Inputs by Kiran Bhatt, Cosmetologist and Vice President of Junoesque Clinic)

