Hasbro to reintroduce beloved Furby toy to capture hearts of a new generation

Hasbro, the prominent US toy conglomerate, has reintroduced the beloved Furby robotic creature, aiming to ensnare a new generation of children with its curious and endearing qualities. Originally launched a quarter of a century ago, Furby gained immense popularity worldwide. The redesigned Furby retains its distinctive features, including the iconic bulbous eyes, yellow beak, and vibrant fur. It continues to communicate through playful gibberish and responds to gestures such as hugs, pats, and tickles. "Over the past few years, we've done a lot of research to understand what kids would want to see in a new Furby," said vice president and general manager at Hasbro Kristin McKay (quoted by the BBC).

What is Furby?

Furby is a robotic toy creature that was first introduced by Tiger Electronics and later acquired by Hasbro. It gained immense popularity upon its release in 1998 and quickly became a global sensation. Furby is known for its interactive features and the ability to "learn" and respond to its environment. The original Furby was an electronic plush toy with a unique appearance. It had large, expressive eyes, a beak-like mouth, and soft, colorful fur. Furby could move its ears, blink its eyes, and make various sounds. It also had sensors that allowed it to detect touch, light, and sound. One of the most intriguing aspects of Furby was its language system. It communicated through a mix of pre-programmed phrases and gibberish, which sounded like a distinct language. Over time, Furby could learn and adapt to the way it was interacted with, responding differently based on its experiences. It could also interact with other Furbys, enabling them to communicate and even sing together.

The wait is over and your signal has been heard: Furby is Back! The more they play, the more fun they can unlock! As Furby would say, "Dah-no-lah" (party time!).



The new Furby

The latest iteration of the toy boasts an impressive repertoire of over 600 responses. It can react to commands, imitate sounds, perform lively dances, and even simulate the act of being "fed." When Furby originally debuted, it achieved instant global success. In the initial three years following its launch, more than 40 million units were sold, according to Hasbro. The early Furby models featured infrared eyes that enabled communication between individual toys. Moreover, these interactive companions were capable of "listening" to conversations and, with a gentle pat on the head, could be taught to utter a selection of words.

Over the years, Furby underwent several enhancements, such as the replacement of its infrared eyes with two small LCD screens. Hasbro also developed a smartphone and tablet app that translated Furby's unique language into English, adding an additional layer of engagement for users.