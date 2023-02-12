Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to re-marry and renew vows in Udaipur on THIS date

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood actress Nataša Stanković are reportedly planning to tie the knot once again with each other in a white wedding in Udaipur on the day of love, Valentine's Day. Almost three years after their intimate and low-key wedding, the couple are planning to renew their vows and dress up for some frame-worthy snaps.

"They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it," a source told Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the wedding ceremony will kick-start on February 13 and will go on till 16. The two will re-marry in a white wedding on V-Day and several pre-wedding festivities such as haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will be celebrated a day prior to the white wedding.

The bride will wear a pristine white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the wedding while the groom will be seen in a sharp tuxedo.

Pandya and Stanković first tied the knot in an intimate wedding in May 2020. The couple welcomed their baby boy Agastya in July of that year.

