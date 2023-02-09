Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes, images to send to your loved ones

Promise Day 2023: Valentine’s week has already started and couples all around the world are celebrating it by exchanging gifts with each other. But as we arrive at the fifth day of this love week, the Promise day, only gifts won’t work now. You have to make some life-long promises to each other to tell them that this love is going to stay forever.

Make some commitments and take your relationship to next level, because relationships are not just about gifts, fancy dates and Instagram-worthy pictures. They are about building trust, helping each other, standing up for each other and taking out time for each other even on your busiest day. People always remember what you said to them, and how you made them feel when they were with you, more than how expensive gifts you gave them.

Keeping promises to each other is also one of the ways to show how much the other person means to you. And what better day to make new promises to each other than Promise Day and seal your bond of love.

Happy Promise Day 2023: Messages

1. Speaking without egos, Loving without intentions, Caring without expectations, I promise you that you will be mine always. Happy Promise Day.

2. Our destination and goals are the same even though we take different paths to reach there. I promise to be by your side and support all your decisions. Happy promise day!

3. Promises are taken to be kept. My promise to you is that I will never hurt you, and will keep loving you till my last breath.

4. On every promise day, you share a new vow. This year, my vow to you is 'You will always be my first priority, no matter what". Wish you a happy promise day!

5. I would balance my work and personal life; I promise I would never give you a moment to complain. Happy Promise Day!

Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes

1. I promise to give you hugs and kisses for a lifetime. Happy Promise Day my love.

2. I guarantee that you will always be mine, speaking without egos, loving without agendas, and caring without expectations. Happy Promise Day, sweetheart!

3. If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one days so I never have to live without you. Here's promising to always be there for you! Happy promise day my baby.

4. No matter how many times we fight, I will never stop loving you and I will never give up on us. I promise! Happy Promise Day love.

5. Today I want to give you my word- I promise to always remind you of how great you are, to always lift your spirits up when you're feeling low and to always be by your side. Happy Promise Day love!

Happy Promise Day 2023: Quotes

1. "As soon as one promises not to do something, it becomes the one thing above all others that one most wishes to do."

2. "Some things you don't have to promise. You just do."

3. "Promises are only as strong as the person who gives them ..."

4. "I stared at her black hair. It was shiny like the promises in magazines."