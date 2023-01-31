We asked ChatGPT to write Valentine's Day cards for us. The results might woo you

The AI-based response-generating bot, ChatGPT has already taken over the world. Everyone now knows what ChatGPT is and what are its capabilities. From clearing various entrance exams to solving complex coding problems, ChatGPT can also help you woo your partner by writing charming messages on a Valentine's day card.

There is good news for people who always think that they are not good at expressing their emotions and can never put their love for someone into beautiful words. Moonpig, the online card retailer, is exploring integrating ChatGPT into its systems which will help customers generate a personalised message or even a poem without having to scratch their not-so-poetic heads for the right words.

The OpenAI-made, ChatGPT is so sophisticated and easy to use that teachers and experts are concerned that it will promote cheating as pupils will try to use the bot to write their essays. The tech billionaire OpenAI founder, Elon Musk apparently celebrated this and said it meant "goodbye homework".

ChatGPT has already written film scripts and business plans, it might now also act as cupid and help people fall in love.



Moonpig is also interested in Dall-E, another OpenAI project, which creates realistic images from a text description, as a way to allow customers to change the picture on the front of greetings cards. Video messages can already be embedded into its cards using a QR code that customers can scan with their phone camera to bring to life.

Moonpig was founded more than 20 years ago by Nick Jenkins, a former commodity trader who named his company after his loathed school nickname, and the company floated on the London Stock Exchange last February.

Nickyl Raithatha, who took over as chief executive in 2018, has focused on developing the technology powering the business and using data generated by customers to personalise their experience.

Raithatha said, "We have invested heavily in embedding AI into our platform, using machine learning to generate recommendations and personalised promotions. Recent developments . . . open exciting new possibilities, and we are experimenting with how these could be used to help our customers write inspirational messages and create their own card designs in the future."

Moonpig holds a vast amount of data about its customers, based on the choice of greetings card and where it is sent, including information about people’s interests, age, gender and location.

The company’s data scientists are exploring how to use this to make their cards "more special than something you’d find in a petrol station".

