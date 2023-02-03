Promise Day 2023: When is Promise day? Check date, significance, images, wishes, greetings, songs, ideas

Promise Day 2023: Promise day is the fifth day of Valentine’s week, which starts on 7 February and goes up to the final day of Valentine’s day. Promise day is celebrated on 11 February every year when couples promise each other happiness and commitment. Making commitments to each other and keeping your promises makes the bond of your relationship unbreakable. Relationships are not just about gifts, fancy dates and Instagram-worthy pictures. They are about building trust, helping each other in times of need, standing up for each other, taking care of each other and taking out time for each other even when are having a busy day.

Keeping promises to each other is also one of the ways to show how much the other person means to you. And what better day to make new promises to each other than Promise Day and seal your bond of love.

To make this day more special, here are some innovative ideas to celebrate Promise Day the right way:

1. Write 5 promises each to one another on a greeting card

2. Gift each other pendants with one promise written on it

3. List down 3 things about your partner that upsets you, and promise each other not to do them again

4. Give each other a praising speech

5. Make at least one commitment to each other for the next year

Have a lot to say, but don’t know how to express it? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. Here are some of the songs that you can dedicate to your loved ones on Promise Day:

1. I just wanna spend my life with you- Clinton Cerejo

2. Not today- Imagine Dragons

3. Say you won’t let go- James Arthur

4. A thousand years- Christina Perri

5. One call away- Charlie Puth



With some chocolates and gifts, celebrate Promise Day with these romantic messages and greetings:

1. Speaking without egos, Loving without intentions, Caring without expectations, I promise you that you will be mine always. Happy Promise Day.

2. Our destination and goals are the same even though we take different paths to reach there. I promise to be by your side and support all your decisions. Happy promise day!

3. Promises are taken to be kept. My promise to you is that I will never hurt you, and will keep loving you till my last breath.

4. On every promise day, you share a new vow. This year, my vow to you is 'You will always be my first priority, no matter what". Wish you a happy promise day!

5. I would balance my work and personal life; I promise I would never give you a moment to complain. Happy Promise Day!