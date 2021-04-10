Halsey compares growing baby to a basketball in her latest Instagram post

Halsey, who is soon going to be a mother is having a time of her life. The singer recently shared a playful photo of herself.

In her latest Instagram post, she compared her growing baby bump with the standard-sized basketball.



In the photo, the 26-year-old pregnant musician can be seen wearing just a nude sports bra and sweatpants, showing off her belly beside a big basketball.



“These spot the difference games r getting harder every day,” she joked in the caption.

In January, Halsey announced her pregnancy on her social media by sharing her photo, alongside the caption: "surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻 Photos by @samdameshek."

The `Graveyard` singer, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, they have been dating for several months but she 'has been low-key about their relationship', a source revealed.

A few days back, Halsey slammed the speculations around her pregnancy reminded the public to mind its own business when it comes to her motherhood journey and suggested that people should stop reading and spreading rumours about her process. Read more here