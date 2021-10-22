Gucci to have next fashion show on Hollywood Boulevard

Gucci plans to present its next collection ‘Gucci Love Parade’ in the heart of Hollywood. This fashion show will happen along Hollywood Boulevard on November 2.

Creative director Alessandro Michele will present his upcoming collection during this fashion show.

In a statement, Gucci said, “Gucci is proud to highlight the intersection of creativity and culture within the City of Los Angeles, poised for rebirth post pandemic. As part of Gucci’s Changemakers program, powered by Gucci Equilibrium, Gucci will provide significant support to the Los Angeles and Hollywood communities through a donation to the city’s most critical needs: homelessness and mental health.”

Last year, Michele collaborated on a series of short films with Gus Van Sant to present his latest collection. The star-studded cast included Eilish, Harry Styles, Florence Welch and Jeremy O. Harris. In 2018, Michele launched the Gucci Guilty fragrance at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

