Experiencing back pain? Orthopaedic surgeon reveals common causes of back pain and how to prevent them

Back pain is a common condition that affects people of all ages and can be caused by various factors. And sadly, people who constantly suffer from back aches lose out on a lot of fun things they would otherwise want to do or enjoy.

Speaking to WION, Dr Parag Sancheti, renowned orthopaedic surgeon and chairman of the Sancheti Hospital, shed light on the most common types of back pain and suggested preventive measures that can be helpful. Read on! Muscle Strain Muscle strain is one of the most prevalent causes of back pain. It occurs when the muscles in the back are stretched or torn. To prevent muscle strain, it is important to maintain good posture, especially while lifting heavy objects. Regular exercise and stretching can also help strengthen the back muscles, making them less prone to strain. Herniated Disc A herniated disc happens when the soft, gel-like centre of a spinal disc protrudes through a tear in the outer layer. This can result in pressure on nearby nerves and cause back pain. To prevent herniated discs, it is crucial to maintain a healthy weight, practice proper lifting techniques, and engage in regular exercise to strengthen the core muscles. Sciatica Sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back down through the buttocks and legs. It is often caused by a herniated disc or bone spur. To prevent sciatica, it is important to practice good posture, use proper body mechanics while lifting heavy objects, and engage in regular low-impact exercises like walking or swimming to maintain spinal health.

Also read: Everything you need to know about bone health for women in their 40s Arthritis Arthritis, particularly osteoarthritis, can affect the joints in the back and lead to chronic pain. To prevent arthritis-related back pain, it is crucial to maintain a healthy weight to reduce stress on the joints. Regular exercise, such as low-impact activities and gentle stretching, can also help keep the joints mobile and decrease pain. Scoliosis Scoliosis is a condition characterised by an abnormal sideways curvature of the spine. While it is often congenital, it can develop later in life. Preventive measures for scoliosis-related back pain include maintaining good posture, engaging in regular exercise to strengthen the back muscles, and using ergonomic support to alleviate strain on the spine. General preventive measures for back pain ● Maintaining a healthy weight: Excess weight puts additional stress on the spine and can contribute to back pain.

● Regular exercise: Engaging in activities that strengthen the core muscles, improve flexibility, and promote overall fitness can help prevent back pain.

Also read: 5 most neglected dental conditions and how they can be corrected with latest in dentistry

● Practicing good posture: Maintaining proper posture while sitting, standing, and lifting can reduce the strain on the back.

● Using ergonomic support: Utilising ergonomic chairs, supportive mattresses, and proper footwear can help maintain the natural alignment of the spine.

● Avoid prolonged sitting: Taking breaks to stretch and move around can help prevent stiffness and muscle imbalances.

Dr Parag Sancheti says, "Back pain can be caused by various factors, but adopting preventive measures such as maintaining a healthy weight, practising good posture, engaging in regular exercise, and using ergonomic support can significantly reduce the risk of developing back pain. However, if you experience persistent or severe back pain, it is always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and personalised treatment plan."

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE